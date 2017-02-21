First cast photo from the 'Star Wars' Han Solo spinoff shows the early days aboard the Millennium Falcon

A portion of the cast from the upcoming "Star Wars" spinoff featuring the adventures of Han Solo.

Principal photography has begun on the untitled Han Solo "Star Wars" spinoff film featuring the adventures of the space pirate and friends.

Lucasfilm released a photograph from the set of the film, currently in production at Pinewood Studios in London, featuring much of the cast posed around the flight console of the Millennium Falcon.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The Lego Movie") co-directors of the film, were photographed with cast members Woody Harrelson ("Zombieland"), Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Alden Ehrenreich ("Hail, Caesar!"), Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones") and Donald Glover ("Atlanta"). Thandie Newton ("Westworld") also stars in the film but was not featured in the photo. Chewbacca, portrayed by Joonas Suotamo, was, however.

Shooting for the film began Monday, but beyond the cast, which boasts Ehrenreich (pictured center, with leather jacket and a scruffy-looking nerf-herder hairstyle) as Solo and Glover (pictured right, who is beautiful, as always) as Lando Calrissian, little is known about the script penned by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 25, 2018.