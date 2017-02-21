Special delivery: It's a girl for new mom Hoda Kotb

“She’s a Valentine’s baby, so she’s a little nugget,” Kotb said while calling into the show and sharing a snapshot of her little girl. “She is the love of my life.”

The wine-sipping TV personality, who's been absent from the her NBC morning show post and sharing all kinds of inspirational quotes on social media over the last week, announced on Tuesday that her daughter, Haley Joy Kotb, was born on Feb. 14.

Surprise! Hoda Kotb is a new mom. The "Today" co-host has adopted a baby girl.

The 52-year-old is getting a helping hand from her own mother, who arrived a few days ago to be with her daughter and granddaughter. Kotb said she is "among the strongest, most optimistic people I’ve ever met, because she believes anything is possible."

The "Today" family promptly shared their well wishes during the show and on social media.

Carson Daly told her she would be an "incredible mother," teasing: "You thought you drank a lot of wine before? You just wait."

Kotb's partner in wine, Kathy Lee Gifford, said she knew about the baby for some time but was tight-lipped.

"I’ve got the biggest mouth in the world and I’ve said zilch," she said. "Hoda, we are thrilled for you, sweetheart. You were made to be a mom."

Matt Lauer said Haley is "the luckiest girl on the planet," Jenna Bush Hager said she couldn't stop crying and Savannah Guthrie said she was "overjoyed."

Kotb is dating Joel Schiffman and moved in with him last year. She was previously married to tennis coach Burzis Kanga for two years before they divorced in 2007.