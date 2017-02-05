Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Yes, 'Sharknado 5' is a thing that is happening
- Samantha Bee urges viewers to push back against Trump
- Beyonce and Jay Z expecting twins
- This visa-holding college kid is who Trump's travel ban is keeping out
- Entertainment in January: Oprah to join '60 Minutes'; AFI supports Asghar Farhadi
Images from Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show: Dancers, wire work and fire
|Times Staff
Lady Gaga performed a lot of her top hits while entertaining the masses in Houston at halftime of Super Bowl LI. Some may have wanted the pop star to make more of a statement with her platform , but her Little Monsters probably enjoyed the spectacle. Here are a few images, and a gallery beyond that, from Lady Gaga's concert.