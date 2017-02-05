BUSINESS
Californians are paying billions for power they don't need
Images from Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show: Dancers, wire work and fire

Times Staff
Lady Gaga flies through the air mid-song during her halftime show. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
Lady Gaga performed a lot of her top hits while entertaining the masses in Houston at halftime of Super Bowl LI. Some may have wanted the pop star to make more of a statement with her platform , but her Little Monsters probably enjoyed the spectacle. Here are a few images, and a gallery beyond that, from Lady Gaga's concert.

Lady Gaga adds some heat to her Super Bowl performance. (Larry W. Smith / European Pressphoto Agency)
Lady Gaga is surrounded by her backup dancers at the halftime show. (Larry Busacca / Getty Images)
Latest updates

