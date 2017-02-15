James Corden and Will Smith take to the sky in new 'Carpool Karaoke' trailer

"Carpool Karaoke" is becoming an Apple Music series of its own, and now there's a trailer to tease some of the upcoming adventures.

The new extended look at the standalone show, which Corden won't host, features a bevy of stars taking to the streets in song, often to hilarious ends.

"Old white women think I'm Pharrell sometimes," John Legend admits to Taraji P. Henson while Alicia Keys cracks up in the passenger seat.

The clip features Billy Eichner chiding Metallica for not knowing the words to Rihanna's "Diamonds," Shaquille O'Neal and John Cena crowding into a very tiny car, as well as Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton getting wasted in a bar while singing Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" in an episode that ideally ends up as "Designated Driver Karoke."

But fans of "The Late Late Show," which spawned the viral video behemoth, need not worry: Corden will make an appearance on the new series, tooling around the streets with an ageless Will Smith.

The duo even take their crooning to the next level (literally) by getting in a helicopter and taking to the sky while singing R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly."

A release date for "Carpool Karaoke" has yet to be announced.