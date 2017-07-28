In her new Hulu series, Sarah Silverman wants to love America -- seriously

From her stand-up act to her Comedy Central series to her Twitter account, comic-actress Sarah Silverman has a long history of courting laughs and controversy. Her outspokenness and sometimes absurd, sometimes acerbic views on everything from celebrity to culture to politics, particularly President Trump and his administration, have raised eyebrows.

On her upcoming Hulu series, "I Love You, America," Silverman is focused more on forming bonds than being provocative. In surveying the current political landscape and the comedy shows that skewer it, Silverman says she wants to reach out to all on the political spectrum.

"For me, [those shows are] great, but they really connect with more like-minded people. They’re brilliant. They’re funny. But I’m hoping to, with this show, connect with un-like-minded people," Silverman said Thursday during a panel at the Television Critics Assn.'s summer press tour in Beverly Hills. "The mission of the show is that we're all the same. But what's important is that it's funny."

Although the exact format of the show is still being refined, Silverman did reveal some elements, including a monologue, a focus group in the studio and field pieces in which she travels around the country talking to people. For example, Silverman says she plans to go to Slidell, La., to meet a family that says they have never met a Jewish person.

"I can’t help but have preconceived notions. They can’t help but have preconceived notions," said Silverman. "All I can do is just try to be open and brave and go into the situation. And same for them."

Although Silverman and executive producer Adam McKay didn't make any sharp criticisms about Trump at Thursday's session, they did take exception to his attacks against so-called entertainment liberals or "the Hollywood elite."

"What is he talking about?" said Silverman. "I'm from ... New Hampshire. Everybody out here is from somewhere else."

The goal of the show will be to seek common ground and understanding, she said: "Ultimately we're all the same. The thesis of the show is that everybody just wants to be loved."