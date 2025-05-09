Ye claims streamers banned his new single ‘Heil Hitler’

West’s song is a bleak affair even beyond the ragebait title: “With all this money and fame, I still can’t get my kids back.”

Kanye West’s new single “Heil Hitler” is not getting the warm reception on streaming services that he’d imagined.

West, now know as Ye, has teased the incendiary single for days on livestreams, but to little success on music streaming platforms. The rapper released it on Soundcloud on Thursday, only for it to vanish a day later.

The rapper posted on X to lament the song’s fate in the digital marketplace.

“‘Heil Hitler’ by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms,” he wrote. (The song is currently not available on Spotify or Apple Music.)

West then compared his fate to that of Randy Newman, whose song “Rednecks” controversially uses an epithet for Black people to satirize racism.

“‘Rednecks’ by Randy Newman remains streamable,” West wrote. “They’re literally keeping the n—-s down.”

West’s song is a bleak cut even beyond the ragebait title. He lashes out at his ex Kim Kardashian over their custody arrangement: “With all this money and fame, I still can’t get my kids back / With all this money and fame I still can’t see my children.”

West seems upset that he “became a Nazi, yet b—, I’m the villain,” and closes the song with a sampled Hitler speech.

West’s attempts to get back into the media have been tumultuous — he was recently banned from Twitch minutes into his first livestream, and walked off the set of Piers Morgan’s talk show after the host misstated his follower count on X.

“I’m a gift, bro. Why do all you people in media act like you haven’t played my songs at your weddings, or graduations or at funerals or when your child was born?” West said. “It just shows the hate that you put out for people that put out love. There’s so much love in the art that I put out. This is what you get for now, we can circle back when you can count.”