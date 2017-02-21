Kaitlin Olson and 'The Mick' get second season renewal at Fox

It's always sunny for "The Mick."

The freshman Fox comedy starring Kaitlin Olson ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") scored a Season 2 renewal Tuesday.

“From the earliest stages of development, all of us at Fox had enormous faith in 'The Mick' and it hasn’t disappointed,” Fox president of entertainment David Madden said in a statement. “Kaitlin is a fearless comedic force, and the rest of the cast has just proven to be phenomenal. John and Dave Chernin have a very clear vision of what this show is, and they execute on that vision each week to perfection."

Olson stars as Mickey Murphy, who suddenly finds herself overseeing her sister's children, even though she can barely take care of herself.

Through its first nine episodes, “The Mick” has averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.61 million viewers the night it airs.

"The Mick" airs at 8:30 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday nights on Fox.