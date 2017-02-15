Kanye West debuts a drama-free and SoCal-centric Yeezy Season 5 collection with Adidas

Three looks from the Yeezy collection, a collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas.

Instead, the question was whether to consider it a “runway show” at all. Most of the presentation consisted of images from the men’s and women’s collection projected one by one onto the surface of a giant black rectangle in the center of the room from a live feed of the turntable-mounted models backstage.

Kicking off at just 22 minutes past the scheduled start time, it was well within the acceptable window of “fashionably late” by fashion week standards.

Kanye West presented the fifth season of his Yeezy collection collaboration with Adidas in a darkened Pier 59 studio space here Wednesday afternoon. And after last season’s logistical nightmare of a show (the last-minute location reveal of Roosevelt Island, an hour-and-a-half delayed start time, models appearing to faint in the hot sun), this season’s runway production was surprisingly drama-free.

A model, in clothing by Kanye West, is projected on a giant screen during the unveiling of the Yeezy Season 5 collection during Fashion Week in New York.

The street-cast models did appear in the flesh at the conclusion of the short-and-sweet 13-minute-long presentation.

The format wasn’t the only thing that was a marked departure from last season’s show. Instead of the familiar shades of beige and putty, there was some honest-to-goodness color in the mix -- most notably reds, greens and a shade of blue that fell in the teal/turquoise range. These appeared on a range of voluminous varsity jackets, velour (or possibly velvet) V-neck tops, hooded sweatshirts and track suits.

Details included prep-school-style crests on some of the tops and many outerwear pieces printed or appliquéd with Kanye’s (and the Kardashian family’s) SoCal stomping grounds. Among the place names in the mix: Calabasas (on the back of a hooded three-quarter-length coat), Lost Hills, Agoura and the 91302 ZIP Code (which appeared, along with Calabasas, on the back of a red, super-roomy cardigan-meets-cape piece), and Mulholland on the sleeves of a long-sleeve T-shirt.

Thanks to the view-blocking cube, we weren’t able to personally confirm the celebrity attendees that had everybody buzzing – including Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Tyga and Hailey Baldwin.

We’re actually not even 100% sure Kanye came out for the traditional post-show designer wave to the crowd.

But if it helps gets the collection seen – and in an efficient under-an-hour timetable from start to finish to boot – we’ll take a rectangular cube any day of the (fashion) week.

Plus, there's always social media to tell us what we missed.