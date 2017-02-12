Live updates from the 2017 Grammys

Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Live coverage of the 2017 Grammys
- Marvel reveals the first ever set footage from 'Infinity War,'
- Rosie O'Donnell debuts new Steve Bannon-inspired Twitter avatar
- Museum shuts down Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump protest piece
- UTA cancels Oscar party in favor of immigration rally
Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
See the complete list of nominations >>