Brace yourself: Mariah Carey to sing live on TV again

Not even the greatest of technical difficulties can keep Mariah Carey from returning to a television stage.

The pop diva tweeted Tuesday that she will be stopping by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday night to sing her new single, "I Don't."

The appearance will be Carey's first television performance since New Year's Eve, when her stint on " Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest " went so very wrong.

Carey's painful six-minute set to ring in 2017 featured the songstress alternately lip-syncing to some of her greatest hits and standing amid her background dancers telling the audience that her earpiece was not functioning.

The immediate aftermath of Carey's appearance was a flurry of finger-pointing. The Carey camp blamed Dick Clark Productions, with a spokesperson saying, "Unfortunately there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances."

For its part, Dick Clark Productions claims that it had no part in any technical difficulties and that even if Carey's earpiece wasn't working, there were eight monitors playing her song right next to the stage. To that end, Carey's backup dancers seemed to have no trouble hearing the music.