Between Adele's wins, Beyonce's show-stopping performance and the political moments from Katy Perry and A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes, Sunday's Grammy Awards were a night to remember. There was a sad note to the day, with the news that seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau died Sunday at 76. With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Brace yourself: Mariah Carey to sing live on TV again
|Libby Hill
Not even the greatest of technical difficulties can keep Mariah Carey from returning to a television stage.
The pop diva tweeted Tuesday that she will be stopping by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday night to sing her new single, "I Don't."
The appearance will be Carey's first television performance since New Year's Eve, when her stint on " Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest " went so very wrong.
Carey's painful six-minute set to ring in 2017 featured the songstress alternately lip-syncing to some of her greatest hits and standing amid her background dancers telling the audience that her earpiece was not functioning.
The immediate aftermath of Carey's appearance was a flurry of finger-pointing. The Carey camp blamed Dick Clark Productions, with a spokesperson saying, "Unfortunately there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances."
For its part, Dick Clark Productions claims that it had no part in any technical difficulties and that even if Carey's earpiece wasn't working, there were eight monitors playing her song right next to the stage. To that end, Carey's backup dancers seemed to have no trouble hearing the music.
All eyes will no doubt be on Carey when she returns to television Wednesday. And if the unthinkable should happen and the technical support isn't quite what Carey is expecting, she might want to take a cue from Adele. At Sunday's Grammys, the British singer stopped and restarted her wobbly performance of George Michael's "Fastlove," learning from her own experience the previous year.
Or Mariah can be Mariah and all will be well l in the world.