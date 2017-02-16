You can exhale: Mariah Carey redeemed herself on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' last night

After a rough New Year's Eve gig left people wondering, Mariah Carey reminded the world Wednesday night that she can indeed pull off a live performance.

The pop princess redeemed herself on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after difficulties ( technical and otherwise ) foiled her performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest."

And we're going to be generous and assume she was singing live on Kimmel, although it's hard to tell at times, and clearly she was getting an assist from a backing track.

Donning a slinky red dress, Carey sang her new song "I Don't," an anthem inspired by the chanteuse's high-profile broken engagement with Australian billionaire James Packer.

In the song's music video , Carey sets fire to a wedding dress as she asserts, "Probably think I’m coming back, but I don’t."

Rapper YG, the featured artist on "I Don't," joined Carey for her "Kimmel" performance, which was likely great practice for Carey, who launches a North American tour in March.