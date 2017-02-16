Between Adele's wins, Beyonce's show-stopping performance and the political moments from Katy Perry and A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes, Sunday's Grammy Awards were a night to remember. There was a sad note to the day, with the news that seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau died Sunday at 76. With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kanye West debuts SoCal-centric Yeezy Season 5 collection
- Niki Caro to helm live-action 'Mulan' movie
- James Corden and Will Smith take to the sky in new 'Carpool Karaoke' trailer
- Alanis Morissette's home is burglarized; thieves take $2 million in jewelry
- Harrison Ford involved in close-call incident with a 737 passenger jet
You can exhale: Mariah Carey redeemed herself on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' last night
|Libby Hill
After a rough New Year's Eve gig left people wondering, Mariah Carey reminded the world Wednesday night that she can indeed pull off a live performance.
The pop princess redeemed herself on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after difficulties ( technical and otherwise ) foiled her performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest."
And we're going to be generous and assume she was singing live on Kimmel, although it's hard to tell at times, and clearly she was getting an assist from a backing track.
Donning a slinky red dress, Carey sang her new song "I Don't," an anthem inspired by the chanteuse's high-profile broken engagement with Australian billionaire James Packer.
In the song's music video , Carey sets fire to a wedding dress as she asserts, "Probably think I’m coming back, but I don’t."
Rapper YG, the featured artist on "I Don't," joined Carey for her "Kimmel" performance, which was likely great practice for Carey, who launches a North American tour in March.