Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Rosie O'Donnell debuts new Steve Bannon-inspired Twitter avatar
- Museum shuts down Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump protest piece
- UTA cancels Oscar party in favor of immigration rally
- 'American Idol' in talks for a reboot
- 'The Lego Batman Movie' is the best Batman movie since 'Dark Knight'
Marvel reveals the first ever set footage from 'Infinity War,' the movie that brings all the heroes together
|Meredith Woerner
Marvel explains how ten years of of superhero movie making will culminate in one film with the first look from the set of "Avengers: Infinity War."
And yeah that's Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Star-Lord all in the same shot from the Atlanta set of "Infinity War."
Robert Downey Jr. also took to Facebook Live on Friday from the set of the upcoming movie to answer a few questions from fans.