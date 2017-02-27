Hollywood is recovering from Sunday's shocking Academy Awards, where "Moonlight" took home the best picture trophy after it was mistakenly given to "La La Land." And while the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump continue, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'Moonlight' named best picture after onstage snafu at 2017 Oscars
The day after the Oscars' craziest, shocking moment ever, questions still linger about why "La La Land" was announced best picture when "Moonlight" was the true winner.
L.A. Times' film critic Justin Chang comes to the conclusion that the two movies' fortunes were inextricable and the you-couldn’t-have-scripted-it finale oddly enough made sense.
