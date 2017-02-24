New 'Twin Peaks' art is out, with a couple of very familiar faces

Showtime has released two new posters for its "Twin Peaks" reboot.

Bummer — no giants, log ladies or dancing dwarves in the new art for Showtime's reincarnation of "Twin Peaks." Did you really expect anyone other than Laura Palmer or Special Agent Dale Cooper as the faces of the show?

Showtime released images Friday for its limited-series reboot of the quirky 1990-'91 show from David Lynch, and while actress Sheryl Lee hasn't aged a day, for obvious reasons, Kyle MacLachlan has matured. But in a good way.

The 18-episode series premieres May 21, if you didn't get that already from the posters.