Ricky Martin wants a daughter -- and 'the way we do babies,' he says, he can set that up

Ricky Martin wants to have "Daddy's little girl" once he and artist Jwan Yosef are married.

"I want a big family," the singer said Wednesday night on "Watch What Happens Live," answering a viewer's question. "Daddy's little girl has to come, of course. The way we do babies, I get to choose the sex, so definitely girls are coming."

Martin, 45, welcomed twin boys via a surrogate in 2008 and said that if twin girls arrived next, that would be fine, too. If it happens, he told host Andy Cohen, it happens.

"And I'm talking about only my babies," Martin said with a smile. "Then he's going to have more babies as well" so Yosef has his own genetic connection to the next generation.

Martin and Yosef, who've been an item since January 2016, got engaged last November.