Watch Jimmy Fallon launch the Trump News Network

Comedy never takes a holiday, Jimmy Fallon.

"The Tonight Show" host featured a sketch Tuesday night all about President Trump launching his own (fictional) news network, TNN, to help combat the insidious threat of " fake news ."

In full Trump regalia, Fallon lampooned Trump's continued obsession with fake news, as well as his inaccurate implication that some violent episode transpired in Sweden .

The one problem with Fallon's sketch was that Presidents Day meant that "The Tonight Show" didn't air until Tuesday, so jokes that felt fresh Monday on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "Late Night With Seth Meyers" were now stale and, worse, outdated.

Zingers about Trump's Swedish confusion that were funny the day before were less so Tuesday, as news broke of rioting in a predominantly immigrant Stockholm suburb.

But Fallon's sketch still had plenty to laugh at, including Jo Firestone's stellar send-up of Betsy DeVos as a clueless weatherman, and a news ticker that simply said the president's name over and over.

