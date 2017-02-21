Another month, another mockery: Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert harpoon Trump's Sweden gaffe

President Donald Trump gestures during his "Make America Great Again Rally" at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla.

One month down, 47 (or 95) months to go.

As President Trump celebrated his first month in office Monday, late-night hosts lined up to take on his latest round of headlines.

Seth Meyers found plenty of reasons to break out his keenly honed Trump impression on Monday's "Late Night," opening the show with: "Today is Presidents' Day, and you just know Trump was up at the crack of dawn, ready to open presents."

Meyers mentioned Trump's comments from the weekend in which the President compared his war on the media to that of Abraham Lincoln, whom he claimed "fought with the media and called them out."

"Yep," Meyers deadpanned, "that's who Abraham Lincoln was most famous for warring with: The media."