Another month, another mockery: Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert harpoon Trump's Sweden gaffe

Between Adele's wins, Beyonce's show-stopping performance and the political moments from Katy Perry and A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes, Sunday's Grammy Awards were a night to remember. There was a sad note to the day, with the news that seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau died Sunday at 76. With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Libby Hill
One month down, 47 (or 95) months to go.
As President Trump celebrated his first month in office Monday, late-night hosts lined up to take on his latest round of headlines.
Seth Meyers found plenty of reasons to break out his keenly honed Trump impression on Monday's "Late Night," opening the show with: "Today is Presidents' Day, and you just know Trump was up at the crack of dawn, ready to open presents."
Meyers mentioned Trump's comments from the weekend in which the President compared his war on the media to that of Abraham Lincoln, whom he claimed "fought with the media and called them out."
"Yep," Meyers deadpanned, "that's who Abraham Lincoln was most famous for warring with: The media."
But wait, there's more!
Meyers also dedicated his 10-minute segment "A Closer Look" to the latest weirdness from the White House, including Chris Christie's anecdote about Trump forcing him to order meatloaf on a recent visit.
"Of course, the meatloaf was actually a second course for Christie, after Trump made him swallow his pride," Meyers quipped, before taking aim at the president's recent Sweden gaffe.
The host of the NBC late-night series pointed out Trump's continued war on the free press, referencing a recent tweet in which the president called the media "the enemy of the American people" before talking about Trump's reference to a nonexistent "incident" in Sweden.
For its part, Sweden was mystified.
"That's how bad things have gotten under Trump," Meyers said, "We're getting roasted by Swedes now."
Trump's Swedish confusion came from a Tucker Carlson segment on Fox News on Friday night claiming an uptick in violent crime in the country that some attribute to immigration.
Over on "The Late Show," Stephen Colbert was similarly stymied by Trump's reference to "what's happening in Sweden."
"You look at what's happening last night in Sweden," the president said at his Florida rally. "Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden!"
"No one," responded Colbert, "would believe that."
"Not no one," he added, "but maybe someone who skips their intelligence briefings."
Colbert then pointed out that former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt had some choice words about Trump's comments on Twitter.
Check out all of Colbert's tribute to the nonexistent victims of the nonexistent attack on Sweden below. (#NeverFjorget)