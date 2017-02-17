Watch six late-night TV shows turn Trump news conference into one big joke

Late-night talk shows had a field day with President Trump's Thursday press conference. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

If you, like so many Americans, were unable to spare the 77 minutes necessary to watch President Trump's Thursday press conference , late-night television has you covered. So thoroughly covered, in fact, that it might take you just as long to watch all of the jokes as it would to sit through the presser itself. Leading the charge against Trump's accusations of "fake news" was "Late Night With Seth Meyers," which opened with Meyers shredding the original script for the evening's episode as he said, "Bye, dead jokes!"

Trevor Noah had a similar sentiment on "The Daily Show," explaining his team had a perfectly nice show planned out before Trump called his last-minute press conference.

On "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon went full Trump and performed his own version of Trump's tangle with the press, settling at one point for breaking out a "Magic Trump 8 Ball" and reciting Trump catchphrases for an interminably long time.

Over on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Kimmel seemed slightly dumbstruck by the events of the day, describing the president's attitude this way: "like if your dad found a pack of cigarettes under your mattress." Kimmel then aired a super-cut of some of the most cringe-worthy press conference moments, including the president asking April Ryan, a black journalist with American Urban Radio Networks, if she could set up a meeting between him and the Congressional Black Caucus.

For his part, James Corden on "The Late Late Show" was gobsmacked that the president mentioned Hillary Clinton 11 times during the press conference, joking, "Even lovesick teenage boys are like, 'Move on, man. Let her go. She's gone .'"

Finally, Stephen Colbert and "The Late Show" spent a good 11 minutes examining the presser, at one point failing to find the words for what he saw. Colbert then looked to how news networks themselves reacted to Trump's words, with Jake Tapper at CNN saying, "It was unhinged," and a Fox News correspondent who appeared shell-shocked at what she'd witnessed stating, "Wow. Alrighty then."