Between Adele's wins, Beyonce's show-stopping performance and the political moments from Katy Perry and A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes, Sunday's Grammy Awards were a night to remember. There was a sad note to the day, with the news that seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau died Sunday at 76. With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna split again
- Mel Gibson in talks to direct 'Suicide Squad' sequel
- Mariah Carey redeems herself on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
- Ryan Murphy reveals next 'American Horror Story': The 2016 election
- Kanye West debuts SoCal-centric Yeezy Season 5 collection
Watch six late-night TV shows turn Trump news conference into one big joke
|Libby Hill
If you, like so many Americans, were unable to spare the 77 minutes necessary to watch President Trump's Thursday press conference , late-night television has you covered.
So thoroughly covered, in fact, that it might take you just as long to watch all of the jokes as it would to sit through the presser itself.
Leading the charge against Trump's accusations of "fake news" was "Late Night With Seth Meyers," which opened with Meyers shredding the original script for the evening's episode as he said, "Bye, dead jokes!"
Trevor Noah had a similar sentiment on "The Daily Show," explaining his team had a perfectly nice show planned out before Trump called his last-minute press conference.
On "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon went full Trump and performed his own version of Trump's tangle with the press, settling at one point for breaking out a "Magic Trump 8 Ball" and reciting Trump catchphrases for an interminably long time.
Over on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Kimmel seemed slightly dumbstruck by the events of the day, describing the president's attitude this way: "like if your dad found a pack of cigarettes under your mattress."
Kimmel then aired a super-cut of some of the most cringe-worthy press conference moments, including the president asking April Ryan, a black journalist with American Urban Radio Networks, if she could set up a meeting between him and the Congressional Black Caucus.
For his part, James Corden on "The Late Late Show" was gobsmacked that the president mentioned Hillary Clinton 11 times during the press conference, joking, "Even lovesick teenage boys are like, 'Move on, man. Let her go. She's gone .'"
Finally, Stephen Colbert and "The Late Show" spent a good 11 minutes examining the presser, at one point failing to find the words for what he saw.
Colbert then looked to how news networks themselves reacted to Trump's words, with Jake Tapper at CNN saying, "It was unhinged," and a Fox News correspondent who appeared shell-shocked at what she'd witnessed stating, "Wow. Alrighty then."
For more extensive examinations of the Trump presidency from late-night shows, stay tuned for the next four years.