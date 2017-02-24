Two prominent Iranian Americans will represent Asghar Farhadi at Sunday's Oscars

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, whose movie "The Salesman" has been nominated for an Oscar, said he will stay home in the face of "fanaticism and extremism" in the U.S.

Oscar-nominated director Asghar Farhadi is standing by his decision to boycott Sunday's Academy Awards by sending two prominent Iranian American citizens in his stead.

Anousheh Ansari, an engineer, the first Iranian in space and the first self-funded woman to fly to the International Space Station, and Firouz Naderi, a former NASA director for solar system exploration, will accept the award for foreign-language film on behalf of Farhadi, should "The Salesman" win the category Sunday night, according to Variety .

Farhadi announced in January that he will not be attending the Oscars because of President Trump's executive order banning Syrian refugees and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

"Hard-liners, despite their nationalities, political arguments and wars, regard and understand the world in very much the same way," Farhadi said in his original statement. "In order to understand the world, they have no choice but to regard it via an 'us and them' mentality, which they use to create a fearful image of 'them' and inflict fear in the people of their own countries."

Trump's travel ban was blocked by courts before the president repealed it with promises of a new executive order restricting travel in the weeks to come.

"The Salesman" is considered a favorite to win the foreign- language film award by many prognosticators, including The Times' Glenn Whipp , who wrote of its chances: "A vote for the latest film from Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has a dual purpose — rewarding excellence and showing solidarity with immigrants."

Farhadi previously won the foreign-language Oscar for his 2011 film "A Separation."

