'Oh, boy!' Zoe Saldana welcomes third child

|Nardine Saad
It's children Vol. 3 for Zoe Saldana, who is now a mother of three boys.
The "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" star and husband Marco Perego welcomed their third child, and she announced his arrival over the weekend.
"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen," she wrote Saturday on Instagram, posting a snapshot of her twins and her newborn as he was on tummy time. "We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"
As for his name, Zen, we bet that household is anything but these days.
The notoriously private star, 38, who often obscures her children's faces in social media posts, didn't offer up additional details about Zen. However, several of the "Avatar" and "Star Trek" actress' followers were flummoxed by the baby news and asked if she adopted Zen or used a surrogate since she showed no signs that she was pregnant at recent public appearances.
Saldana and Perego were spotted leaving Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Monday with the newborn, Us Weekly reported.
More details about the little guy will likely surface as Saldana embarks on the press tour for "Guardians Vol. 2" this spring. She was markedly pregnant with her twins during the previous film's publicity rounds.
Saldana and Perego, an Italian artist, wed in June 2013 and she gave birth to Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio in November 2014.