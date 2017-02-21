'Oh, boy!' Zoe Saldana welcomes third child

It's children Vol. 3 for Zoe Saldana, who is now a mother of three boys.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" star and husband Marco Perego welcomed their third child, and she announced his arrival over the weekend.

"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen," she wrote Saturday on Instagram, posting a snapshot of her twins and her newborn as he was on tummy time. "We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"

As for his name, Zen, we bet that household is anything but these days.