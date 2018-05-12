Benedict Cumberbatch takes on a dream role in Showtime's 'Patrick Melrose' — thanks to Reddit

"It was incredibly liberating," Cumberbatch says. "He is very much an emotional extrovert. Sometimes the moments are heightened by the effect of the drugs he's on, or by some trauma or breakdown or neurosis, which is coming to the surface. And other times, he's very contained and in control. The actor in Patrick Melrose is sort of one of the saving ingredients. The voices he expresses, if they'd remained internal, would have been so toxic and pulled him into full-blown paranoid schizophrenia. So both for the character, but also for me as an actor, it was very important part of it and a very big appeal to play that kind of role."