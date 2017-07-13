Celebrating her first two Emmy nods, Ann Dowd is 'pinching myself'

It's proving to be a good year for Ann Dowd.

Thursday morning, the actress received not one but two Emmy nominations: supporting actress in a drama series for Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," and guest actress in a drama series for HBO's "The Leftovers."

This will be her first time going to the Emmys despite a career that spans 32 years.

Where were you when you got the news?

I was sitting on my bed in North Carolina, where I'm shooting the second season of "Good Behavior." I'm just stunned. I'm pinching myself as we speak.

So you were surprised?

Oh, yes. This morning I knew it was going to be announced, so I cleaned the house and I rearranged the furniture and I changed all the pictures. I'm not even kidding. And I took a little walk around the town house I'm staying in and I said, "Whatever happens, just receive it with grace and know how fortunate you are to be working."

That's honestly what I was doing. And then I went inside and sat down and was watching Wimbledon. I was watching Venus [Williams] play some wonderful young tennis player and I pretended I was playing tennis and got involved... I was trying to distract myself.

And then at about 11:40 a.m. I just texted my publicist and said, "Has it happened?" And he called me and he said very quietly, "You got both." And I quietly flipped because I was so stunned I could barely talk.