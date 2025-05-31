Multiple officers down in Baldwin Park

Law enforcement officers are responding to reports of multiple police officers in Baldwin Park down Saturday evening.

The incident took place near 4200 Filhurst Ave. around 7:20 p.m., said Megan Curtiss, a spokesperson with California Highway Patrol, which was helping with the response.

Curtiss said it was unclear at this point how many officers were involved. One person had been taken into custody, she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.