California

Multiple officers down in Baldwin Park

By Rebecca EllisStaff Writer 

Law enforcement officers are responding to reports of multiple police officers in Baldwin Park down Saturday evening.

The incident took place near 4200 Filhurst Ave. around 7:20 p.m., said Megan Curtiss, a spokesperson with California Highway Patrol, which was helping with the response.

Curtiss said it was unclear at this point how many officers were involved. One person had been taken into custody, she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis covers Los Angeles County government for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. Ellis was a finalist for the Livingston Awards in 2022 for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry and in 2024 for an investigation into sexual abuse inside L.A. County’s juvenile halls.

