Sarah Paulson engraves Marcia Clark's name on her Emmy

Inside the Emmy Awards "winners circle," flanked by large Emmy statues, the victors gathered to have their golden ladies engraved with their names and category honors.

The trophies are placed on a plexiglass stand and the engravers, wearing white gloves, get to work on placing the info on the trophy.

Patton Oswald grabbed a glass of Champagne before having his Emmy engraved. As he waited, he tapped his fingers and leaned in to watch the process. As if the statue wasn't enough, each award-winner was also gifted with a box of Sterling wine that looked to outweigh the awards themselves.

Aziz Ansari checked his phone as he waited for his personalization to be done. Meanwhile, "Master of None" co-creator Alan Yang pulled out his phone to take a photo of the engravers getting to work on his trophy.

"One guest and one Emmy," security told those who were trying to sneak into the elite area.

As Paulson headed to the winners circle to have her trophy engraved, it became clear she was no longer stag. She asked security to allow Marcia Clark, who trailed behind her, to come through with her. Voila, Clark got the nod.

The women laughed and giggled as they watched the process, then Paulson showed some onlookers the secret of of her statuette: Clark's name had been etched onto it as well.

"It was an amazing night," the former prosecutor said. "I'm so glad I could share it with her."