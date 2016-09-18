A strange twist in the tale of the Emmy sandwiches

The sandwich plot thickens.

One of the most talked about and surprisingly controversial moments of this year's Emmys was the delivery of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to the crowd, a number of which were gifted to the audience by the young stars of "Stranger Things."

But guess who didn't have a sandwich? Uh, the kids from "Stranger Things."

"They didn't offer us any! I guess because we were the offer-ers," said Caleb McLaughlin.

"Yeah, we were just the delivery guys!" Gaten Matarazzo said in agreement from their table at the Governors Ball, the official Grammy after-party at the L.A. Convention Center.