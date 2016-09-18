TELEVISION
“Game of Thrones” won best drama series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award. “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category. But what Sunday's show might best remembered for? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire and, of course, Sandwich-gate.


A strange twist in the tale of the Emmy sandwiches

Caleb McLaughlin distributes sandwiches at the Emmy Awards. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
The sandwich plot thickens. 

One of the most talked about and surprisingly controversial moments of this year's Emmys was the delivery of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to the crowd, a number of which were gifted to the audience by the young stars of "Stranger Things." 

But guess who didn't have a sandwich? Uh, the kids from "Stranger Things."

"They didn't offer us any! I guess because we were the offer-ers," said Caleb McLaughlin.

"Yeah, we were just the delivery guys!" Gaten Matarazzo said in agreement from their table at the Governors Ball, the official Grammy after-party at the L.A. Convention Center. 

 

