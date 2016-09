Seat cards await the stars who will attend the Emmy Awards.

Viewers hoping to see Beyoncé sweeping on stage to accept awards for her HBO special "Lemonade" will be sorely disappointed by Sunday night's festivities, as all of the categories in which "Lemonade" scored recognition were awarded at last week's Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies.

How many awards did the film take home?

Well, none.

Though "Lemonade" earned four nominations, for variety special, directing, editing and production, it went home empty-handed from the Creative Arts ceremonies.

Perhaps fans of Queen Bey can take these Emmy lemons and make something more appetizing from them.