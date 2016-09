First-time nominee Tracee Ellis Ross has already made Emmys history. She is the first African American nominee for lead actress in a comedy series in 30 years.

Ross is nominated for her portrayal of "black-ish" matriarch Dr. Rainbow "Bow" Johnson. Her costar Anthony Anderson is up for lead actor in a comedy series.

The last black actress nominated in this category was Phylicia Rashad, for playing Clair Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" in 1986.

The first and only black actress to win the lead comedy actress Emmy was Isabel Sanford of "The Jeffersons," who won the award in 1981.