Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang won the Emmy tonight for writing in a comedy series for "Master of None," but only Yang gave an acceptance speech. Why?

As host Jimmy Kimmel made vague reference to, boos broke out in the Microsoft Theater when Yang and Ansari were played offstage and the microphone was turned off before Ansari was able to deliver his remarks.

Here's hoping that Ansari is able to share thoughts on his big win in the press room later.