Ari'el Stachel at the Tony Honors Cocktail Party at Sofitel Hotel on June 4, 2018 in New York City. (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

“Both my parents are here tonight. I have avoided so many events with them because for so many years of my life I pretended I was not a Middle Eastern person. And after 9/11 it was very, very difficult for me and so I concealed and I missed so many special events with them. And they're looking at me right now and I can't believe it.

“I'm just so thankful to Orin Wolf, ... for telling a small story about Arabs and Israelis getting along at a time where we need that more than ever.

“I am part of a cast of actors who never believed that they'd be able to portray their own races and we are doing that. And not only that but we're getting messages from kids all over the Middle East thanking us and telling us how transformative our representation is for them. And so I just want to thank the whole team, David Cromer, Yazbek for writing an amazing song. I'm so proud of you, my cast, this is the craziest moment of my life, I never thought I'd be there.