David Zinn, nominated for two Tony Awards this year, walked the red carpet Sunday with a stark black T-shirt with white lettering that read: “Love is at the root of our resistance.”

Zinn is nominated for costume design and scenic design for “SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical.” He’s a familiar presence at the Tonys. He has previous costume nods for “In the Next Room or the vibrator play” (2010), “Airline Highway” (2015) and “A Doll’s House, Part 2” (2017). His scenic design work earned him a nomination for “Fun Home” (2015) and a win for “The Humans” (2016).