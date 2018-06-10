David Zinn, nominated for two Tony Awards this year, walked the red carpet Sunday with a stark black T-shirt with white lettering that read: “Love is at the root of our resistance.”
He finished the look with a pink heart amid some serious neck accessorizing.
Zinn is nominated for costume design and scenic design for “SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical.” He’s a familiar presence at the Tonys. He has previous costume nods for “In the Next Room or the vibrator play” (2010), “Airline Highway” (2015) and “A Doll’s House, Part 2” (2017). His scenic design work earned him a nomination for “Fun Home” (2015) and a win for “The Humans” (2016).
You’ve got Tina Fey, Lauren Ambrose and Denzel Washington. And you’ve also got Ethan Slater of “SpongeBob SquarePants” and Katrina Lenk of “The Band’s Visit.” The familiar and the new mix for some interesting competition at this year’s Tony Awards.
Some nominees may seem to be a lock (Andrew Garfield, all but a sure thing as the leading actor from “Angels in America”) but other categories aren’t quite so settled.
Here’s a quick look at some of the key races and frontrunners to watch.
Tony Awards prognosticators expect five shows — “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Angels in America,” “Carousel” and “My Fair Lady” — to clean up at the ceremony Sunday, but “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” actually lead all productions with 12 nominations apiece. Here’s the show-by-show breakdown of the contenders:
"Mean Girls" — 12
"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical" — 12