How 'Blockers' dad John Cena and his on-screen daughter Geraldine Viswanathan became this year's comedy breakouts

"We operate on short and long term story arcs," he explains, blurring the lines between his real career and his ring persona. "I am at, probably, the sunset of my career. If I get this match it's a wonderful showcase of my talent and much more of an attraction. If I have to go to the event as a fan, my story arc then becomes an intrinsic look at myself to see if I still have what it takes — because in my battle up to this point, I haven't been doing well. I've been losing. We have this crowd of new gifted performers that are bigger, faster, stronger, more precise – so I begin to then say, 'Well, I'm 40. Maybe I should rest now.'