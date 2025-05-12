Advertisement
Simu Liu puts one of Shang-Chi’s 10 rings on girlfriend Allison Hsu: They’re engaged!

Actor Simu Liu in a gray suit holds hands upon arrival at a movie premiere with girlfriend Allison Hsu
Actor Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu are engaged to be married, the two announced Sunday on social media.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 

Actor Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu, who works for Interscope Records, announced their engagement on Sunday on social media. The couple posted from Paris, where the betrothal appears to have gone down.

“From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always,” the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” actor wrote, captioning a picture of himself lifting Hsu for a kiss in front of a flowery background.

“Us forever,” Hsu, a digital marketing manager for Interscope Records, wrote on a separate set of engagement photos out of Paris. She added emojis of diamond rings and white hearts to her caption.

Those flowers appear to have been decorations for a rooftop dinner celebrating the couple. In Hsu’s Instagram story, more photos appeared showing the view from that rooftop as well as some friends who joined the couple for the party, plus a short video showing her and Liu kissing as the Eiffel Tower light show sparkles in the night sky behind them.

Liu and Hsu began dating late in 2022, after the Marvel star ended a short-lived relationship with “Grown-ish” actor Jade Bender. (Also after he got caught checking out Eiza González at the 2021 Met Gala.)

They quickly became an item on various red carpets and vacations, as laid out by Cosmopolitan over the weekend. The first year they were together, Liu wrote on Hsu’s birthday on social media, “she shows me that the people we love are always worth fighting for.”

Simu continued, “I love you to pieces, babe. Whether we’re on another crazy trip to god-knows-where for who-knows-what, or just binging our way through friends at home, there’s simply nothing better than holding your hand. thanks for never giving up on me.”

She returned the favor in 2024, posting multiple photos of them on adventures together and writing, “happy birthday my [love]. you are one of a kind. celebrating you forever and ever and ever.”

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 34 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

