New heroes on the block: 'Justice League' introduces Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg

Several years ago, on a Sunday evening, “Justice League” director Zack Snyder discovered a superhero in a not-so-unlikely place.

“We’re big ‘Game of Thrones’ fans,” explains Deborah Snyder, Zack’s wife and producing partner. “I remember Jason Momoa [as Dothraki chieftain Khal Drogo]. Zack was like, ‘Jason would be the perfect Aquaman.’ I was like, ‘It’s so out of the box. But yeah!’ He can be tough. And he feels like he comes from the water.”

DC and Warner Bros. announced Momoa as Arthur Curry, the Atlantean king and underwater hero, more than three years ago, planning to introduce him in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Although the three metahumans who join Batman and Wonder Woman in “Justice League” didn’t figure into the plot of the 2016 Superman sequel, the filmmakers wanted to give fans a glimpse of their upcoming versions of Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg.

Warner Bros. / DC Comics / TNS Ladies and gentlemen, your 2017 Justice League: Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Flash (Ezra Miller) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa). Ladies and gentlemen, your 2017 Justice League: Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Flash (Ezra Miller) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa). (Warner Bros. / DC Comics / TNS)

They shot one scene of Momoa as Aquaman, and then enlisted Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Ezra Miller as the Flash during production of “Dawn of Justice.”

“It was a learning experience because we actually shot that underwater,” Deborah says. “After we shot it Zack said, ‘Are you kidding me? We can’t shoot all these [underwater] scenes.’ It gave us a chance to say, ‘How are we going to do Cyborg? Is he going to be mechanical?’ It was a way to start testing a little bit. We were able to hone in on it when we came to ‘Justice League.’”

For both Zack Snyder and the producers, it was important to find actors who could embody iconic comic book roles, but it was also essential to consider the performers as people.

“For movies with these superheroes you have a lot of kids [watching] and they become role models for kids,” Deborah notes. “They become role models for adults too, but what’s different for the kids is they can’t necessarily distinguish between the character and the actor. Casting the person who was going to play the role was really important to us because it means a lot more. It’s not like a typical role an actor has. It’s magical when it works.”

“The casting of all three of them was pretty inspired,” adds producer Charles Roven. “It was interesting that we ended up, without knowing it, having guys who brought so much of themselves into the characters and have it fit so perfectly.”

And the pressure was on because not only would the actors become part of the superhero supergroup in “Justice League,” but the expectation is that each would ultimately headline his own film as well. Momoa’s “Aquaman” is due out next year. A standalone Flash movie has hit multiple stumbling blocks as directors Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa both dropped out due to creative differences.

Assembled for the film’s press tour in London (where Miller is currently filming the sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”), Momoa, Fisher and Miller spoke to The Times about the status of those projects, their “Justice League” experience and the importance of superheroes in today’s world. The movie opens Nov. 16.

As newcomers to this massive franchise, did you spend a lot of time together? Your producers admitted there was some pranking go on during production.

EM: Minor. We kept it minor. Jason is known to be a prankster with no limits. So you didn’t want to push him even towards the edge because you find out there is no edge.

RF: We had some really good times on set. There was one point where I had a life-size cut-out of myself and I put it in Ezra’s pop-up tent on set and for the life of me I could not get him to go back to his tent. I had to try to convince all his friends who were on set with him. I had to be like, ‘Hey, get him to his tent. I want this thing to scare the ... out of him.’

EM: You corrupted my crew to attempt to get me back to my tent.

RF: To get me back, Ezra pasted his face entirely all over my trailer. I go back to my trailer and there were just Xeroxed copies of Ezra’s face.

EM: We’re talking floor to ceiling, wall to wall.

RF: Everywhere. In the bathroom. On my bed.

EM: I was making a really maniacal expression. No surface area was spared.

So it’s safe to say you guys got along pretty immediately.

EM: Yeah, for sure. There wasn’t really a hiccup in that at any point I can say, honestly. This has been an enjoyable camaraderie throughout the whole process. Sometimes people are real jerks and they can really get in the way of the fluidity of a production by getting caught up in their own needs or discomforts or egos. And there was nothing remotely like that at any point during this process.

JM: You need that support too. Because we have long hours – it took a long time to get to the studio and I had to be in makeup for [Aquaman’s] tattoos and we had to work too. So we’re together a lot. I’m a big fan of ‘the dog needs a bone at the end of the day.’ You need to celebrate a little bit. I’d say, ‘It’s been a good day so would anyone like to come have the bone with me?’

EM: People always say, ‘Yes, Jason, of course we want the bone with you.’

How did it feel to enter a pre-established universe that has existed in several films already?

RF: It’s nice because you get to know what you’re stepping into when you sign on. I can imagine signing on to this thing without having any idea of who the director was or where they were going with things. But after seeing ‘Man of Steel’ [I understood] Zack’s vision for superhero movies that also have consequences and also have superheroes that are complicated. Because I think our superheroes need to be as complicated as the world we live in and, as we know, the world is very complicated.

I think our superheroes need to be as complicated as the world we live in and, as we know, the world is very complicated. — Ray Fisher

How much changed from the early versions of the script to the finished film?

RF: The script evolved even while we were shooting. I got the privilege of being able to work with [screenwriter] Chris Terrio and see what he was doing at a very early stage. I was in New York, he was in New York. He’s one of the smartest people I think I’ve ever met.

It became a public story that due to a personal tragedy, Zack Snyder had to step away from the project and co-writer Joss Whedon came aboard to finish scheduled reshoots. When that happened, did Whedon give you any new insight into the characters?