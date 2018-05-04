A block party honors Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson and the world he created in his neighborhood

The Hill remains a community struggling to find its footing for the future while still fighting the battles of the past. The biggest symbol, besides Wilson's house, is the site of the Civic Arena, former home of the Pittsburgh Penguins. In the 1950s, the city designated the 95-acre Lower Hill District for "urban renewal" but it quickly became clear that the city was not particularly concerned with the well-being of the residents. More than 1,500 families (about 8,000 people) and 400 businesses were displaced for the Civic Arena.