'Book Club's' Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen prove to be sexy and funny at any age

But it's Candice Bergen who steals the show, playing Sharon, a long-divorced, no-nonsense federal judge, exploring online dating for the first time after learning of her ex-husband's young new fiancée. Everything Sharon does is wonderfully relatable, from her one-liners about professional ice cream eating to her Bumble profile pic, an accidental selfie complete with green face mask and upside-down glasses. Her dry wit is an essential grounding element in a film that could otherwise be far too flighty to take seriously. In fact, what we deserve is a Sharon standalone in the "Book Club" cinematic universe: 90 minutes of her awkward dates and drinking white wine with her cat, Ginsberg.