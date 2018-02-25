Game over: ‘Black Panther’ annihilates the competition with a $108-million second weekend

In fourth place, British writer-director Alex Garland's sci-fi thriller "Annihilation," his first film since the critically acclaimed "Ex Machina" in 2014, earned $11 million. The film stars Natalie Portman as a biologist on a mission with an all-female team in a toxically mutated region of the U.S. that Chang called "a mind-bending foray into the unknown." The cerebrally challenging movie received only a C Cinemascore, but pleased critics, with an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.