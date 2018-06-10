‘Ocean’s 8’ bumps ‘Solo’ from the top box office spot, ‘Hereditary’ scares up big opening

"Hereditary," which stars Toni Collette as a mother of two whose life spins out of control after the death of her estranged mother, made a splash at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, but scored a D+ CinemaScore rating. Yet it also received a 93% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has moviegoers on social media arguing over its merits. Many say it is the scariest film they’ve ever seen and some are already calling for an Oscar nomination for Collette, while others say the hype is overblown.