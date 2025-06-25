Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond film, the 26th official entry in the historic franchise. Villeneuve will also serve as executive producer, alongside Tanya Lapointe.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing the project, as had been previously announced. The pair came onto the film after the series’ longtime producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, made a deal to give up creative control to Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year.

In a statement, Villeneuve, a four-time Academy Award nominee, said, “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen.”

Also in a statement, Pascal and Heyman commented, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve’s last film, “Dune: Part Two,” earned more than $700 million worldwide. He is preparing to begin shooting the third “Dune” movie this summer with a scheduled release date of Dec. 16, 2026.

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in “No Time to Die,” which marked Craig’s final film in the James Bond franchise. (Nicola Dove / MGM)

The prior film in the Bond franchise, 2021’s “No Time to Die,” finished off Daniel Craig’s five-film run in the role, which began with 2006’s “Casino Royale.”

A screenwriter hasn’t yet been named and no announcement has been made as to who will take over playing the famed British secret agent.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and — most importantly — the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”