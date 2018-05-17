Crime noirish 'Angels Wear White' takes on the plight of women and girls in China

Undocumented teenage motel employee Mia (Wen Qi) knows full well the situation when, on her night as a substitute receptionist, she checks in a surly middle-aged man with a pair of giggling, un-chaperoned 12-year-olds in tow. But with the crime being reported — revealing a well-connected suspect — Mia's status as the only witness means that cooperating with the investigation, much less with a female attorney (Shi Ke) crusading for justice, could lead to other problems. Similarly, Wen (Zhou Meijun), one of the assaulted kids, discovers for herself there are many ways to be a victim in a case tied to male power, pressurized parenting and a girl's reputation.