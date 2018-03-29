Pointless gimmicks in 'Fourplay' flaunts style over substance

And if you can't guess at least a few of those last-minute revelations, that's OK, because though they may be predictable, they also make little sense. Director Dean Ronalds, who wrote the screenplay with Galliussi and Francesco Plazza, undercuts his Cassavetes-armwrestles-Albee ambitions with the trite decision to shoot the whole thing as a single, awkward, hallway-traversing, intimacy-leeching take. (We really are at peak all-in-one-shot cinema — it's lost all purpose.)