Stars of Chinese rom-com 'How Long Will I Love You?' succeed in warping time

Both are down on their luck, financially strapped and looking for any way to get out of their situations. But every time they try to get close to their younger and future selves, the rip in time crumbles and compresses. The situation is out of their control, but as cohabitants and each other's only allies, they start to fall for each other, until it jeopardizes Lu's destiny. His wealthy future self starts to interfere to make sure all goes according to history.