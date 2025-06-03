Haley Joel Osment ordered to AA, therapy after alleged public drunkenness at ski resort

Haley Joel Osment previously said he was “in the throes of a blackout” during his public fracas at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort earlier this year.

Haley Joel Osment must commit to six months of court-mandated Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and therapy after he was arrested earlier this year for alleged public drunkenness and cocaine possession.

The “Sixth Sense” and “Blink Twice” actor, 37, was arraigned Monday in Mono County, Calif. The Times confirmed that a judge granted the former child actor’s request for a one-year diversion. Osment, older brother of “Young Sheldon” alumna Emily Osment, will be cleared of his charges if he completes the terms of diversion: at least 3 AA meetings per week and at least two meetings with his therapist for the next six months. He must also “obey all laws,” Mono County District Attorney David Anderson said in a statement to The Times on Tuesday.

“If he does not complete diversion, the criminal proceedings will be reinstated,” Anderson said.

Advertisement

A representative for the actor did not immediately respond on Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Osment, also known for lending his voice to the popular “Kingdom Hearts” video game franchise, was arrested April 8 on suspicion of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance at the popular Mammoth Mountain ski resort. The Mono County district attorney’s office said at the time it charged the “Spoils of Babylon” actor with two misdemeanors: disorderly conduct involving alcohol and possession.

Law enforcement responded to a call about an allegedly intoxicated individual at the ski resort, TMZ reported in April. The website published video of Osment, wearing his ski helmet backward, allegedly holding up the line for a ski lift. Frustrated resort guests urged Osment to “get out of the line,” but he brushed off their demands and refused to follow a crew member who tried to escort him to the side, according to the video.

Advertisement

Adding to his troubles, Osment berated his arresting officer, claiming “I’ve been kidnapped by a f— Nazi” and hurling an antisemitic slur at the officer. After the footage surfaced, Osment said in a statement that he was “absolutely horrified by my behavior ... in the throes of a blackout.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage — I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me,” he added at the time. “I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”

Anderson said in his statement that his office “did not believe diversion was appropriate and objected” to Osment’s request, citing the actor’s prior DUI conviction and his comments to the officer. Ultimately, a judge decided in Osment’s favor.

Advertisement

Osment is next due in court Jan. 5, 2026, for a review of his diversion compliance.

Before then, he is set to appear in Season 2 of Netflix’s hit series “Wednesday.” The streaming giant revealed his serial killer role during its Tudum fan event on Saturday in Inglewood.