1980s rap drama 'Roxanne Roxanne' crackles with power of sisterhood

As the tough and talented New Yorker, riveting newcomer Chanté Adams is the embodiment of outer-borough moxie. The formidable rap-battle champ, birth name Lolita Shanté Gooden, was only 14 when she became a recording sensation. In a neighbor's DIY studio, she freestyled a response to a track by Brooklyn hip-hoppers UTFO — in one impatient take, so she could finish doing laundry. She was a girl talking back to the boys, and "Roxanne's Revenge," released in 1984, hit big.