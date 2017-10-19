'Somebody's Mother' tackles a terrible loss and its aftermath with knowing empathy

Structured according to the five stages of grief, “Somebody’s Mother” is an intensely personal drama about loss. Writer-director Gabriela Tollman based the film on her own experiences, and she brings a rarely discussed topic to screen.

A year after her baby’s death, Clare (Tollman) descends into panic attacks and anxiety. Her sister, Anna (Tollman’s real-life sibling and co-writer Evelyne), comes to help out, but she is struggling with her own crisis as a mother. Claire attends a support group, though she can’t move past the death that hangs over her relationship with her husband, Michael (Brian Donovan).

The Tollmans’ film succeeds when it focuses on the relationship between the sisters and their trauma. The off-screen connection between Gabriela and Anna transfers to the screen, giving their relationship intimacy. As actresses, the Tollmans are sometimes flat, which can make it difficult to engage with the emotions that rule their worlds and drive the film.

Clare and Anna are challenging, complex characters who act in ways that viewers may find frustrating, but they ultimately feel authentic. The performances don’t always reach the rawness of the subject, but the film will resonate with many people who have experienced similar crises and help others empathize.

-------------

‘Somebody’s Mother’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 23 minutes

Playing: Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." CAPTION Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul."

calendar@latimes.com