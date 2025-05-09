High school boys’ volleyball: Playoff results and updated pairings
- Share via
-
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION 1
Pool A
#1 Mira Costa d. #4 Corona del Mar, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20
Pool B
#2 Huntington Beach d. #3 Loyola, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Pool B (Round 3 of 3)
#7 Redondo Union at #6 Newport Harbor, 12 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 2
Mater Dei at St. Francis, 4 p.m.
St. Margaret’s at Peninsula, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3
North Torrance at Tesoro
Orange Lutheran at Warren
DIVISION 4
Santa Barbara at Corona Santiago, 4 p.m.
Crean Lutheran at Sage Hill
DIVISION 5
Newbury Park at Esperanza
Vista Murrieta at Kennedy
DIVISION 6
Village Christian at Quartz Hill
Laguna Blanca at El Toro
DIVISION 7
San Jacinto at Brea Olinda
Brentwood at San Gabriel Academy, Monday at 4 p.m.
DIVISION 8
Lancaster Desert Christian a Katella, 2 p.m.
Wildwood at Avalon
DIVISION 9
CAMS at San Jacinto Valley
Beverly Hills at Downey, Monday at 5 p.m.
Note: Open Division pool play (third round), semifinals in Divisions 2-9 May 10; Finals in all divisions May 16 or 17.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.