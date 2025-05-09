Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball on Wood Floor
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION 1

Pool A

#1 Mira Costa d. #4 Corona del Mar, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20

Pool B

#2 Huntington Beach d. #3 Loyola, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Pool B (Round 3 of 3)

#7 Redondo Union at #6 Newport Harbor, 12 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 2

Mater Dei at St. Francis, 4 p.m.

St. Margaret’s at Peninsula, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3

North Torrance at Tesoro

Orange Lutheran at Warren

DIVISION 4

Santa Barbara at Corona Santiago, 4 p.m.

Crean Lutheran at Sage Hill

DIVISION 5

Newbury Park at Esperanza

Vista Murrieta at Kennedy

DIVISION 6

Village Christian at Quartz Hill

Laguna Blanca at El Toro

DIVISION 7

San Jacinto at Brea Olinda

Brentwood at San Gabriel Academy, Monday at 4 p.m.

DIVISION 8

Lancaster Desert Christian a Katella, 2 p.m.

Wildwood at Avalon

DIVISION 9

CAMS at San Jacinto Valley

Beverly Hills at Downey, Monday at 5 p.m.

Note: Open Division pool play (third round), semifinals in Divisions 2-9 May 10; Finals in all divisions May 16 or 17.

