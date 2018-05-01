Furry fun with 'Son of Bigfoot'

A run-of-the-mill sasquatch story is spiced up — and aged down — by telling the tale not from the perspective of the creature himself, but from his human teenage son in "The Son of Bigfoot." The animated adventure follows Adam (voiced by Pappy Faulkner) as he undergoes a transformation that is far more than just puberty.
This English-language Belgian production doesn't feature quite the budget, visuals or imagination of its American blockbuster counterparts, but it will likely provide a fun 90-minute diversion for kids.
Adam is bullied at school, and he longs to know more about a father he never met. When he starts sprouting wild hair and his feet outgrow his shoes, he soon discovers that his father (Chris Parson) isn't dead like he's been told. Instead, he's a sasquatch and has been hiding in the woods because evil corporation HairCo. wants to experiment on him in their quest to cure baldness.
The script misses the spark of better family films with its overly complicated plot and lackluster dialogue. However, "The Son of Bigfoot" features some nice animation, particularly in its action scenes, and its moments between father and son are especially sweet.
‘The Son of Bigfoot’
Rated: PG, for action/peril, thematic elements and some language
Running time: 1 hour, 32 minutes
Playing: Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena, 11 a.m. May 6; Ahrya Fine Arts, Beverly Hills, 7:30 p.m. May 7; also available on VOD and DirecTV