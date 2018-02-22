Ellen Page stars in an intriguing Irish twist on zombies in 'The Cured'

Lo these many years since George Romero incubated an entire genre, it's nice to see adherents like Freyne find new prisms of twisty social dysfunction — like this one's IRA allegory — in the concept of crazed people eaters. Stylistically, the muted hues and naturalistic performances even suggest a classic Irish political thriller first, zombie pic second. And yet the confluence of rebellion, personal responsibility and genre violence never quite gels, perhaps because the realities of a zombie movie ultimately dictate where these things are headed. No matter how bad a movie contagion is, for horror filmmakers of late zombies are all too often a safe space.