SAT and ACT flunk out in documentary 'The Test & the Art of Thinking'

Because what started in the 1920s as a queasily noble barometer of academic worthiness and intellectual equity for top-tier East Coast colleges has morphed into a readily gamed crucible, one more likely to measure parents' pocketbook dedication, and a college's fear of its ranking slipping, than students' ability to think and flourish. And for smart kids from cash-strapped, disenfranchised communities, the pricey prep market erected around these gateway tests only adds to the sense that there's another higher-education barrier tied to race and class.