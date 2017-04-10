Frank talk from four women from directors on quotas, likability and the gender budget gap

‘Most women directors don’t like to talk about gender. They’d rather just get on with their work.

“I never think of myself as just being a female director,” says France’s Julia Ducournau, whose recent film “Raw” tells the story of a lifelong vegetarian who develops a taste for raw flesh after a hazing at her veterinary college. “I see myself as being a director and that's it. It just so happens that I'm a woman.”

But sometimes, things happen that don’t let them forget Hollywood’s gender disparity.

For some, the reminder might come after they’re mistaken for a production assistant for the umpteenth time. For others, it’s during the meeting with the studio head who says he just doesn't think she's ready to make the "budget leap." But for Ry Russo-Young, it was while making small talk in a studio lobby that she first felt the whisper-soft tentacles of gender discrimination.

“I get there, and I'm talking to this person and he's a white guy with less experience than me,” she recalls. “Quite a bit less. I've been in the industry for 13 years, he's been in it for five. And I find out he's meeting with the head of the company, the top person. Sounds like it's a meeting between just the two of them.”

Russo-Young herself was there to meet with four of the female executives who answered to the company head.

“It's not that these women aren't powerful, but they couldn't do anything without that guy's say-so,” she says. “So I still have to meet that guy. And if I had just sat down with that guy, it probably would have been a better use of my time and my likelihood of getting hired would've been higher because we'd had face time. But the guy gets an hourlong meeting with the top dog where they're bonding, and I never get that meeting. And I don't understand why not. Do I think if I was a white guy I would get that meeting? Absolutely.”

Last month, more than 80 narrative and documentary films were released in the U.S. Of the 82 films reviewed by The Times in March, 11 were directed or co-directed by women. Seven were narrative films directed by women who received solo credit for their work. Russo-Young and Ducournau are two of four directors we talked with recently about their films and careers.

"The Zookeeper's Wife," by New Zealand native Niki Caro, is based on the true story of Antonina Zabinski, a woman who helped save hundreds of Jews by hiding them in her zoo during the German invasion of Poland. Starring Jessica Chastain as Antonina, the film operated on a $20-million budget. Caro is also slated to direct a live-action “Mulan” for Disney.

British director Hope Dickson Leach’s "The Levelling" explores how a woman (played by Ellie Kendrick) reconnects with her father and hometown in the wake of tragedy. It operated on a budget of $1.2 million.

Russo-Young’s "Before I Fall" is an adaptation of a young adult novel and stars Zoey Deutch as Sam, a teenager who is forced to relive her last day on Earth several times over the course of a week. The film, which was filmed in 24 days, operated on a $5-million budget.

Ducournau’s 99-minute film “Raw” was made with a budget of $3.8 million..

All four talked of the importance of strong female protagonists and films that explore the female point of view.

What are some of the biggest challenges you face as a female director?

Niki Caro: I think the biggest challenge clearly is getting hired. I get the sense that it's still considered to be something of a risk to hire a woman. As a woman and a director, I find that completely absurd.

Ry Russo-Young: Getting hired is a challenge. I think as the budgets get bigger, it's more competitive and it's intense. There's a lot of factors that contribute to what makes someone hire who they hire, and there's a lot of subconscious bias.

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Hope Dickson Leach: People don't necessarily have the confidence in you that maybe they have with men. I think men get the benefit of the doubt. I think women have to be three times as good and 10 times as confident.

Julia Ducournau: When you get on set, most of the time the biggest part of your crew is going to be male. It definitely is a challenge to be taken seriously as a director as a woman. [But] it's not something that comes into [consideration] when I'm working. But of course, like every other realm of work in the whole world, discrimination against women is something that happens everywhere. It did not happen to me on this movie [“Raw”], fortunately. But it's true that as a woman you have to somehow come up as stronger.

Director Niki Caro Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Director Niki Caro Director Niki Caro (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

What slights do you experience on set or while trying to get films green-lighted?

Dickson Leach: There are certainly questions about decision-making abilities. I think also because I'm a writer-director, one of the strongest things I come up against is the likability of the female characters that I write. To this day I still don't understand why that's such a big issue given that the question is never asked about male characters.

Caro: Directing was always something I felt I could do. I didn't feel that anyone was going to try to stop me from doing that. Because of course in New Zealand we have a female prime minister, I felt very secure and confident as a filmmaker and as a person in the world who happens to be female. So I don't tend to see everything as because I'm female. I just don't do that. Which is not to say that that isn't part of it.

Russo-Young: I've heard recently from people who are potentially hiring me that they're afraid of me being able to make the budget leap to a bigger budget. That's something you hear a lot of the time when you're talking about women. It's a very gendered comment because there are a thousand examples of men who make the budget leap from $1 million to $50 million and you just repeatedly never see women able to make those kinds of jumps. It all comes down to money. That budgetary jump is really a leap of faith. Like, “We believe in you, you made a great last movie, now we're going to give you the keys to the castle,” or getting those franchises that are already established. So hearing “We're worried about you making the jump” is basically saying, “We don't trust you.” And I think we saw this with the election, where women aren't seen as trustworthy as men. And that comes down to budgets and that comes down to these micro-aggressions.