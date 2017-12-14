Kenneth Turan's DVD picks: Gift sets featuring films by Miyazaki, Jean Rouch and John Alton

Good things do not only come in boxed sets, stand alone discs can delight as holiday season gifts as well, especially this year.

The people at Shout! Factory and Gkids have made it easy for those who want to catch up on all the works of peerless Japanese animator Hiyao Miyazaki by putting out new editions of nine of his films, including "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Spirited Away," that can be purchased one at a time.

For fans of French cinema, Icarus Films has put out the nifty "Eight Films by Jean Rouch," collecting the work of the director who combined drama and ethnography and was a major influence on the New Wave.

If classic Hollywood is your weakness, a company called ClassicFlix has put out two terrific films noirs, "T-Men" and "He Walked By Night," both graced by the extraordinary cinematography of noir master John Alton.

